Lane Nichols goes in search of Africa's big five game animals on a once-in-a-lifetime Kenyan safari.

Coming face to face with a seven-tonne bull elephant is a lesson in your own insignificance.

I'm standing in a pop-top safari jeep in the middle of Kenya's fabled Masai Mara game reserve. I'm surrounded by a herd of elephants, each of which dwarfs my vehicle and could crush it like a tin can. Eyeing this immense creature I wonder briefly whether it will charge. Fear grips me as the ivory-tusked beast turns towards our jeep. I suddenly appreciate the fragility of life. Fortunately

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.