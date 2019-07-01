A mother claims that she was kicked off a holiday flight because she wore a low-cut, see-through top and no bra.

Harriet Osborne, 31, was stopped from boarding the easyJet flight from Malaga to Stansted by crew, who told her that her choice of clothing was not appropriate on a plane with children on board.

The make-up artist slept on the airport floor with a friend and paid £149 ($281) to fly home the next day.

EasyJet said that she was removed due to disruptive behaviour.

Osborne, from Southwold, Suffolk, said: "The crew were horrible and made me feel cheap. This air hostess confronted me in front of the whole plane and said I wasn't allowed on in that top.

"She said to me 'Oh no, move to the side' and tried to cover me up with my hands. She said, 'You're not coming on my plane like that - you need to put a top on'.

"Then she ordered me off the plane, so of course I put a top on.

"When I tried to get back on, she turned to the ground crew and said, 'She's not coming on my plane'.

The mother-of-two told The Sun that she was in shock after being escorted away from the aircraft.

"It was so sexist. I just burst out crying. We had to walk back through the terminal where Spanish police stopped to question us. They were baffled when I told them why we'd been kicked off."

A spokesman for easyJet said: "We can confirm that a passenger travelling from Malaga to Stansted on June 23 was unable to travel due to behaving disruptively. Following concerns about her clothing, crew politely requested that the customer wear an additional top for the flight which the customer agreed to."

However, she then proceeded to act disruptively towards a member of our crew. We do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff."

A source claimed other passengers had complained about Osborne's outfit.

In March, another holidaymaker was stopped from boarding a Thomas Cook flight to Tenerife after her clothing was deemed to be inappropriate by staff. Emily O'Connor, 21, from Birmingham, claims airline workers told her to "cover up" her black crop top.

She was allowed to fly after borrowing a jacket from her cousin.