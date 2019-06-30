Today, almost all of the captive animals work to entertain tourists, often in remote clearings, for small-scale operations with no more than 15 elephants, similar to roadside farms in the US that have emerged as tourist destinations. Sometimes visitors simply wander among and feed the elephants. But many of the so-called elephant camps let visitors bathe with them and ride them. And larger, more touristy sites present displays that range from a few circus-style tricks to Vegas-like pageants with costumes, scripted narratives and light shows.

Elephants on parade: Interacting with the animals is one of Thailand's big tourist draws. Photo / David Ramos Terrazas Morales, The New York Times
Elephants on parade: Interacting with the animals is one of Thailand's big tourist draws. Photo / David Ramos Terrazas Morales, The New York Times

Travellers who want to see, encounter and maybe play with the region's elephants face an

Is elephant tourism abuse?

How can you know how a camp treats its elephants?

Related articles:

Who is grading the camps?

What do the guidelines say?

How can I find an approved camp?

Is it possible to simply observe elephants with little direct contact?

If you go