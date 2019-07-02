Maureen Marriner sails from Auckland to Napier aboard the Pacific Aria

Owners:

P&O Australia

How big: 55,800 tonnes, nine guest decks

How old: Built in 1994, it is newer and smaller than it's Auckland home-ported predecessor, Pacific Jewel.

How many passengers: 1260.

Destination: A round-trip from Auckland to Napier.

Cabins: Interior, ocean view, balcony and SUITES (plus a penthouse). Our 35sq m suite on deck 10, aft and roughly midships was a revelation, such was the quality leap up from a balcony cabin on a sister ship. Spacious and appointed to quality-hotel level: think mirror-walled dressing room with vanity, triple wardrobe, think Nespresso machine, loaded DVDs and iPod music system. Elemis and MOR toiletries, backlit magnifying makeup mirror, free laundry service, pillow menu. Spa bath and shower. An 18sq m balcony with table and four chairs and two sun loungers. It goes on . . . There is also a room concierge service and two stewards, who, on cocktail evenings bring canapes and wine before dinner, afternoon tea if required and free room service for breakfast. And did I mention the welcome bottle of bubbles, fruit bowl and replenished bottled water? Yes, I loved it.

Outdoor entertainment aboard the P&O cruise ship Pacific Aria. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink:

The Waterfront is the main dining room and also complimentary are Angelo's, Dragon Lady and The Pantry. Salt Grill by Luke Mangan and Chef's Table incur a supplementary charge. There are eight bars to suit most moods and numbers.

Entertainment: Live two-tier theatre and cinema, lots of live music and a popular kids' programme. According to the programme left in the suite each night, you could never say there was nothing happening.

P&O cruise ship Pacific Aria. Photo / Supplied

Facilities:

The ship is immaculate and if you are into early morning circuits of the walkaround deck 5, be aware that crew will be out scrubbing the wooden floor. There are three pools, one of which is adults only, tennis and basketball courts, deck games and a popular casino. The spa offers a wide range beauty and skin treatments and the gym has an extensive range of exercise machines and free weights plus there are spin classes.