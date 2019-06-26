Mirazur on the French Riviera has been named number one at the World's Best Restaurant Awards, an event that is considered to be the Oscars of fine dining.

The eatery who is run by Argentine chef, Mauro Colagreco, was praised at the ceremony in Singapore for multiple dishes including salt-crusted beetroot from its own garden with caviar cream.

According to the British-based William Reed Business Media, Mirazur provided "the ultimate restaurant experience."

The restaurant stood out with its "unrivalled views of the French Riviera, three levels of cascading vegetable gardens churning out the sweetest produce and a team of outrageously talented cooks and front-of-house staff."

Colagrec and his team took to the stage at Marina Bay Sands holding a banner made out of the French, Argentine, Italian and Brazilian flags, the nations that shaped them.

"France allows me to express myself, but cuisine is able to cross all kinds of borders," he told the crowd.

The awards, held since 2002, is now in rivalry with the famous Michelin stars, although some restaurant experts have questioned the methods behind how the rankings are ultimately decided, according to the BBC.

The top 50 list is curated by an anonymous group of culinary experts from around the world.

Critics have pointed out that there is no specific criteria in judging each restaurant.

This year it was decided that restaurants that had previously topped the rankings were not able to go in the running again.

Top 10 world's best restaurants for 2019:

1. Mirazur, Menton (France)

2. Noma, Copenhagen (Denmark)

3. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe (Spain)

4. Gaggan, Bangkok (Thailand)

5. Geranium, Copenhagen (Denmark)

6.Central, Lima (Peru)

7. Mugaritz, San Sebastian (Spain)

8. Arpege, Paris (France)

9. Disfrutar, Barcelona (Spain)

10. Maido, Lima (Peru)