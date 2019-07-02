Lucy Casley tries the indigenous cuisine of Taiwan

One of the best ways to get an understanding and connection with a culture is through sharing food. Taiwan has a diverse culinary culture that can vary from street food at the Shilin Night Markets in Taipei, traditional Chinese food, or a banquet of the food typically sourced and cooked by its indigenous population.

This style of food is foraged and hunted from natural resources; typical dishes include taro, sweet potato, game such as deer and boar, and wild greens. Though the indigenous people in Taiwan make up less than 2 per

