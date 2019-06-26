As we salute the French for providing the world with the best quality wine, we can now bow down to them for providing a wine lovers' dream like no other.

Your dreams of being surrounded by bottles and bottles, 14,000 to be exact, have just come true with the world's first ever wine theme park in Bordeaux, France.

La Cité du Vin, The City of Wine, is an €80 million complex dedicated to all things wine. Before roller coaster fanatics jump out of their seats, this theme park-meets-museum is not a place of vertical drops but a destination of tastings, wine tours, exhibits and of course, a huge wine bar.

The theme park stores 800 varieties of wine, from 70 different countries, which are all available for tasting.

With 20 themed areas, some of the highlights of the park include The Belvedere lookout providing visitors incredible 360-degree views from 35m up, a wine culture library and for those who want a little more thrill, there is a simulated boat ride you can go on showing what it was once like to be a voyaging wine merchant.

According to the architects, the twisted metal structured building adjacent to the Garonne River is supposed to portray wine swirling around in a glass, making for a totally immersable wine experience.

The park seems to be an adult's Disneyland, minus the steep entrance costs, where tickets start at just $37 and include a glass of wine. The kids can even embark on your wine adventure with a range of grape juices selected for them.

Start packing your bags as this wine shrine is definitely one for the bucket list.