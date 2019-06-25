A small town has taken co-ordinated action as a "beer ban" emerges as a new tool against a flare up in Nazi ideaology in Germany.

Ostritz, near the Polish border, has been affiliated with far-right activism before - something locals were appalled by and were determined to correct, reports the BBC.

Five hundred to six hundred Neo-Nazis attended the right-wing Schild und Schwert ("Shield and Sword" or "SS") rock music festival, compared with 1,200 last year.

Neo-nazi vinyls, lighters, caps and numerous goods for sale on a stand at the Schild und Schwert festival. Photo / Getty

They were met with a sober welcome as police had seized 4,400 litres of beer in Ostritz over the weekend after a court-ordered beer ban.

Advertisement

Locals suspected that fans would descend on supermarkets, bought more than bought more than 100 crates of beer in anticipation of the neo-Nazis' arrival. Activist Georg Salditt told Bild that the number was closer to 200.

Salditt, told Germany's Bild daily: "The plan was devised a week in advance. We wanted to dry the Nazis out. We thought, if an alcohol ban is coming, we'll empty the shelves at the Penny [supermarket]."

"The Nazis weren't happy about it," local activist Markus Kremser told public broadcaster Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk.

The police tweeted photos of their alcohol seizures.

Auch heute setzen wir das Alkoholverbot in #Ostritz weiter durch. Bei Vorkontrollen konnten wir bisher mehr als 200 Liter sicherstellen. pic.twitter.com/fIg1B4XKkx — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) June 22, 2019

Two thousand residents reportedly also gathered for anti-racist demonstrations in Ostritz over the weekend, reports the Huffington Post.