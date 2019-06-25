In the ever changing world of travel, good manners will still go a long way.

Now you can plan, book and pay for a holiday without speaking to another human being - interactions between travellers are increasingly fraught.

The balance between being friendly and crashing someone else's holiday is a tough act to balance. Just because you are staying in a hotel doesn't mean you need to go out of your way to socialise with your 'fellow travellers'. Most, people are taking a vacation to – not to

Fortunately a travel comparison website has begun warning holidaymakers against the most common pitfalls and travel faux pas.

The 2019 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette study by Expedia has identified the most up-to-date dos and don'ts of travel.

From a survey of 18,237 respondents in 23 different countries the website has zeroed in on the best and worst traits identified in other holidaymakers.

The following list identifies travellers that we all recognise and can be taken as a guide to being better tourist.

If you can't work out who the most annoying person in the hotel pool is, it is probably you.

The most annoying person on a plane

'The passenger who has had too much to drink' was identified as the world's least-favourite traveller. 43% of respondents said the flying drunk is persona non-grata.

Travel sickness: Next to the drunk passenger, the sniffler is least welcome on planes. Photo / Getty Images

Unfortunately he (or she) seems to be a regular on planes, no matter the time or destination.

But after boozing air passengers, the worst person to sit next to was identified as the 'Germ Spreader.'

Sitting next to someone who is visibly coughing and spluttering is enough to make you want to swap seats. (According to the survey 50% of respondents would, ask attendants to move.)

Apart from sharing germs, other aviation sins include seat-kicking and poor hygiene. The worst habit, according to 78% travellers? Shedding shoes, socks and flying barefoot.

1 The Drunk Passenger (42%)

2 The Germ Spreader (40%)

3 The Seat Kicker/Bumper/Grabber (36%)

4 The Aromatic Passenger (32%)

5 The Inattentive Parent (30%)



A guide to holiday rentals

As more travellers opt to find a rental online rather than check into a hotel, these new behaviours come with their own guides to acceptable conduct.

Airbnb etiquette: 'Make youself at home' does not mean 'help yourself'. Photo / Getty Images

House rules, are there for a reason. However, there are some things that should go without writing down.

While part of the appeal of staying in someone else's holiday house is being able to feel 'at home', wearing your host's clothes might be going too far.

While most identified helping taking books and towels as common problems, 57% of respondents thought sneaking extra guests into a property was unacceptable.

In a survey of American guests and letters, Expedia identified these six cardinal sins of Airbnb:

1 Going through the host's personal items (75%)

2 Peeing in the pool (73%)

3 Wearing the host's clothes/shoes (64%)

4 Taking items from the vacation rental, like a book or movie (61%)

5 Taking home provided staples like spices, towels, etc. (58%)

6 Inviting more people to stay without the host's permission (57%)



In terms of being a good host in the era if Aribnb, the extra additions to a holiday listing that were most appreciated included a quick guide around the property or local area (16%) and a well-stocked fridge (23%).

If the best way to a traveller's heart is through their stomach, the quickest way to fall out of favour is by rifling through your host's wardrobe.