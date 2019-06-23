Airlines flying over Iranian airspace have rerouted flights as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the downing of an American reconnaissance drone on Wednesday night and with the threat of retaliatory strikes considered by the US, commercial airlines have been reassessing their options to avoid possibly dangerous flight paths over Iran.

Qantas, British Airway, Air France, Emirates, Cathay Pacific and KLM have all re-routed flights through the busy Persian Gulf.

Global Hawk: The unmanned reconnaissance plane has a similar wingspan and profile to some commercial aircraft in the region. Photo / Getty Images

On Saturday the Federal Aviation Administration banned US carriers from flying over Iran.

The $200million unmanned aircraft was shot down by a surface to air missile in one of the busiest air corridors in the world.

35 million passengers flew through Qatar's Hamad international airport last year and a further 89 million passengers flew through Dubai.

According to Opsgroup, a company advising airlines and providing guidance on the region, there was at least one civilian aircraft in the same airspace as the identified missile launch site at 2335 UTC - the moment the US drone was brought down.

"The threat of a civil aircraft shootdown in southern Iran is real," said Opsgroup.

The incident took place just 200km away from Dubai International airport.

There was at least one civilian aircraft in the same airspace as the identified missile launch site. Photo / Supplied, opsgroup

Although no-one was harmed in downing of the Global Hawk drone, the group were concerned that the 14.5 ton aircraft has comparable profile to civilian aircraft with the same wingspan as a Boeing 737.

The group were concerned about both the rising uncertainty for traffic using Iranian airspace and the similarities to the buildup before the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 by a Russian-made surface to air missile.

The build up echos the lead up to the accidental downing of MH17 over Ukraine, five years ago. Photo / Getty Images

"As we approach five years since MH17, we should remember the build up to that shootdown took several months, and there are the warning signs here that we must pay close attention to," said the group.

The accidental shooting down of the Boeing 777 in 2014, killing 298 onboard, was a shock said Opsgroup but it had not come without warnings.

Although MH17 was the only civilian aircraft brought down over Ukraine, in the months leading up to the incident there had been 16 military planes brought down by similar surface-to air weapons.

A spokesperson for Qantas said they would be adjusting their flights to London, Perth direct and via Singapore, "to avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman until further notice."

Safe Airspace identified Iran as a Level 2 risk since the FAA issued their emergency order. Photo / Supplied, Safe Airspace

The Safe Airspace Conflict Zone and Risk Database which tracks warnings issued by air operators has identified Iran as a Level 2 risk since the FAA issued their emergency order, banning US aircraft from flying over Iran.

There are currently only three countries - Syria, Yemen and Libya – which have been designated the highest airspace warning, Level 1 'do not fly'.