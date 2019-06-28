Thomas Bywater visits Scotland's long anticipated branch of the world-famous design museum

This city on the Tay might be home to the most critical design failure in Scottish history.

On a not untypical grey day looking out from the waterfront, the Tay Rail Bridge disappears into the mist. It is there, out in the abyss, that in 1879 a trainload of 75 passengers were killed when a section of the 3km bridge gave way. What became known as the great Tay Bridge disaster was a crisis for the proud nation of engineers.

The new V&A Museum in Dundee, Scotland. Photo / Iain Masterton, Getty Images
This disaster arguably changed the face of Scotland.

