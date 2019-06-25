Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

My mum wants to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to stay with an old acquaintance and also travel through San Diego and Los Angeles, and I would like to do this trip with her as well. My brother and sister-in-law and their 11-year-old son are keen too. Obviously there are flights, accommodation costs and rental car costs and day-to-day expenses. What are some of the reasons to drive rather than fly?
-Phillip

When researching this I was struck by a bastardised quote from Diana Gabaldon that seems resonant for Kiwis; "Americans think 100 years

Related articles: