When Uber announced an aerial ride-hailing division, Uber Elevate, three years ago, the internet and news media buzzed with chatter of flying cars becoming a reality in the not-so-distant future.

While these aerial vehicles have yet to debut, the ride-hailing service is expanding into helicopter service, called Uber Copter, starting July 9 in New York City.

The new service, booked through Uber's app, will take passengers between Lower Manhattan and Kennedy International Airport.

"This is a trip that so many travelers make a day, and we see an opportunity to save them a huge amount of time on it," said

