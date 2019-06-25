Stephanie Holmes stays at Mama Shelter in Hollywood, Los Angeles

Getting there:

I got an Uber from LAX and it was super easy — just 45 minutes in off-peak traffic and a reasonably priced fare of US$30 ($45). Totally worth the cost for the benefit of being able to nap in the back knowing the driver would get me to the door without me having to use my brain.

Check-in experience: I arrived too early for my room to be ready, which was unfortunate as I desperately needed a shower after flying overnight from Auckland, via San Francisco. But the

