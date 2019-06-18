Boeing that it has sold 200 of its 737 MAX jets to a major airline, the first big order since two of them crashed and countries grounded the planes.

Boeing has announced a respite for its grounded 737 Max jet after British Airways-owner IAG signed a letter of intent to order 200 of the planes, reports the BBC

The airline group said it was confident that the Boeing planes would return to service in the coming months.

IAG is the owner of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and other European carriers, announced a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show.

Boeing is currently in the process of developing a software fix for 737 Max planes after two deadly crashes.

The 737 Max jet is Boeing's bestseller, and it has a backlog of nearly 5,000 of the planes requested.

It has continued to build the jets since the grounding, more slowly, reports CNN.

"We are truly honoured and humbled by the leadership at International Airlines Group for placing their trust and confidence in the 737 Max and, ultimately, in the people of Boeing," said Kevin McAllister, CEO of the company's commercial planes unit.

All 737 Max planes were grounded in March after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people.

Five months earlier, 189 people were killed when a Boeing 737 Max operated by Lion Air crashed.