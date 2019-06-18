Corgis, their owners and hordes of pet-lovers took over a small stretch of San Francisco, as over one thousand dogs voted with stubby feet for a beach break.

This is the fifth annual convention for Californian breeders and owners of the pedigree dog, known locally as Corgi Con.

Dog activities included costume competitions and an obstacle course. Photo / Andrey Rashidov, Getty Images

The count of the short, fluffy pets exceeded well over a thousand at the city's Ocean Beach according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Corgis look really funny. But corgis don't know they look really funny," dog owner Alaina Roberts told The Chronicle.

Among the activities in which dogs and owners could participate were costume contests, races and an obstacle course dubbed 'corgi ninja warrior'.

Notable entries for the corgi costume competition included Trigs the astronaut corgi and a superhero-themed outfit belonging to a dog named Odin.

Among the corgi aficionados was Melissa Looney and her dog Franklin, whose striking propeller hat was a hit with fans. Franklin is also a star of a book Where's Franklin which is being sold to raise funds for corgi rescue.

"We've sold 2,000 books," Looney told The Chronicle. "Not bad for a goofy dog like Franklin."

In the era of internet-famous pets, the event drew its fair share of celebrities among dogs. This included a corgi named Furgie, who has more Instagram followers than most human influencers.

Ocean Beach: Over 1000 dogs descended on the popular US holiday spot. Photo / Andrey Rashidov, Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II famously has owned over 30 of the animals during her reign.

Although the breed of Welsh dog might be better known for their royal appeal, it is the Californians who take their corgi collecting to a new level.

The American Kennel Club has observed a rise in popularity from 20th most popular dog breed in 2015 to 13th most popular in the US.