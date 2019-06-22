It takes a village to raise a child, a wise person once said. It took until my child was 17 for me to find the village I wish I'd let raise her from the beginning.

For a whole week we were villagers in Club Med Bali, where she was fed and entertained – and safe - in a country foreign enough to be full of danger (in my eyes) and fabulous shopping (in her eyes). It was probably the last holiday we would take together before she stretches her own wings and flies to even more distant lands. Alone.

I

Related articles: