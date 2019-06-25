Andrew Louis get depressional on one of the highest volcanoes in the world

While on a cruise holiday, sailing through the balmy blues of the Pacific, it seems a little weird to find yourself suddenly standing amid red dust and giant rocky craters on what feels closer to a Martian landscape.

Hawaii is well known for its volcanic activity. Visiting the Haleakala Crater on the island of Maui is one of the many shore excursion trips available from the cruise ship, Pride of America.

After disembarking at 8am, it's a scenic two and a half hour drive up the dormant

