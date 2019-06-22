If you dream of visiting the big cities around the world, you aren't alone. Paris and London, New York and Bangkok; these iconic destinations capture the hearts of countless travellers with their breath-taking landscapes, exotic dishes and vibrant people.

However, with great fame comes great crowds of fellow tourists looking for the same iconic attractions, local foods and authentic experiences. So, get the best of both worlds and take in the rush and bustle of these famous cities before escaping to a hidden gem just hours away for a slice of local life.

GREECE

START WITH

: Santorini

THEN VISIT

: Ios Islands

Looking for the iconic white and blue architecture and pristine beaches of Santorini but without the overwhelming crowds of tourists? Then the secluded Ios Island definitely deserves a place on your itinerary.

So, once you've strolled around Santorini's blue and white buildings, hiked the crater of Nea Kameni volcano and enjoyed a cocktail at the beach, jump on an hour-long ferry and find yourself at Ios.

Wander around the charming harbour, complete with cafes, bars and a stunning 17th-century chapel before taking a dip at Mylopotas, one of the best beaches in Europe. Narrow stairs will take you up to the capital, Chora, where the Odysseas Elytis amphitheatre gives you sweeping views of the island.

Lille is a peaceful getaway not far from Paris. Photo / Getty Images

FRANCE

START WITH

: Paris

THEN VISIT

: Lille

Ah Paris, a city of lights, love, and 17.95 billion tourists each year. So, after you take in all the beauty this capital has to offer, escape the crowded museums and busy streets by hopping on a train bound for Lille.

Despite being one of France's larger cities, Lille avoids pomp and circumstance of sister cities, instead charming you with its simple cobblestone streets, weekend markets and Palais des Beaux-Arts museum, which humbly houses France's second largest art collection.

The perfect mix of highbrow arts and everyday culture, no wonder it was the European Capital of Culture in 2004.

Shambles Square is the perfect example of Manchester's mix of old and new. Photo / Getty Images

The UK

START WITH

: London

THEN VISIT

: Manchester

London may be calling, but it's a call hordes of enthusiastic tourists answer to every month of the year.

While watching the changing of the guards, riding the double-decker buses and marvelling at the Tate Modern is a must, make sure you leave enough time to sneak away to the charming city of Manchester.

Once the heart of the Industrial Revolution, the city has since become a thriving town with top-notch restaurants, a happening nightlife scene and of course, the world's best soccer teams.

Smaller than the overwhelming sprawl of London but big enough to keep you busy for a few days, Manchester's mix of old industrial history and up-and-coming culture makes it the perfect stop in your British adventure.

Orvieto, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

ITALY

START WITH

: Rome

THEN VISIT

: Orvieto

Of all European cities, few are as magnificent yet crowded as Rome. Dare to travel in peak season and you'll no doubt find yourself surrounded by so many Australians and Brits you'll question if you're really in Italy.

Ancient history and attractive accents aside, Rome is certainly a city that has been worn down by its global popularity. Luckily for you, a real taste of Italy can be found just hours out of the city in the hilltop town of Orvieto.

Resting on the rolling hills of Umbria, this humble spot is home to all things Italy does best, with ancient ruins, charming streets, vast vineyards and a magnificent cathedral.

Once you've taken in Seoul, head to Jeonju for culture, history and food. Photo / Getty Images

SOUTH KOREA

START WITH

: Seoul

THEN VISIT

: Jeonju

South Korea is about to become a whole lot easier for Kiwi travellers, with Air New Zealand launching in November a direct service from Auckland to Seoul. Although Seoul is a world-class city that definitely deserves some time, many make a beeline there and never think to stray from the bustling capital during their stay.

But if you're looking to indulge in a little adventure and explore off the beaten track then the town of Jeonju is well worth a visit. Nestled in the southwest of the country, just two hours away from Seoul, Jeonju is brimming with Korean culture and history, from the traditional "hanok" houses you'll sleep in, to the Hanji Museum where you can learn the ancient art of Korean papermaking.

And, as the unofficial food capital of Korea, this hidden gem isn't short of world-class cuisine, making it the ideal spot to unwind after the rush of the capital.

Philadelphia is an easy getaway from New York City. Photo / Getty Images

USA

START WITH

: New York City

THEN VISIT

: Philadelphia

New York, New York, has there ever been a city so revered as the Big Apple? The energy is palpable, the culture is world-renowned and the theatre is flawless but the gritty streets and manic pace can be tough for even the hardiest travellers.

The solution? Take a breather and jump on one of the countless trains and buses to little old Philadelphia.

Although it's no New York, the city's cobblestone streets lead to a number of fun tourist attractions from Reading Terminal market to the famous Liberty Bell. And while I'm still uncertain what the city's famous "cheesesteak" is exactly, one really can't go wrong with a dish of that name.

The colourful town of Cobh, on an island in Cork's harbour, is known as the last port of call of the Titanic. Photo / 123RF

IRELAND

START WITH

: Dublin

THEN VISIT

: Cork

Rolling green hills, cosy pubs and those darn gorgeous accents – it's hard to go wrong no matter where you are in Ireland. But if you want to escape the big smoke of Dublin and wander off the beaten path, the country's "second capital", Cork is a must-visit.

Nestled three hours' drive down the southwest coast of Ireland, the university city is full of busy weekend markets, nautical history museums, impressive French Gothic cathedrals and countless classic pubs. The best way to take it in? Find one of the walking tours around the city before ending the day with a beer among friendly locals.

Those interested in the Titanic and its history will want to visit Cobh, a small town on an island in Cork's harbour. It's known as the doomed ship's last port of call, and historic attractions include Titanic Experience Cobh, a themed attraction in the former ticket office, and the Cobh Heritage Centre.

A day trip from Melbourne, Phillip Island is home to abundant wildlife, including Blue Fairy penguins. Photo / Getty Images

AUSTRALIA

START WITH

: Melbourne

THEN VISIT

: Phillip Island

Looking to jump across the Ditch? The coffee-loving, art-obsessed metropolis of Melbourne is a popular pick for Kiwis, Brits and travellers from all around the globe. But if you're lucky enough to have longer than a layover to really take in the city, the well-kept secret that is Philip Island is more than worth the two-hour drive.

Thanks to government protection, this "almost-island" boasts untouched scenery and abundant wildlife, including colonies of Australian fur seals and Little and Blue Fairy penguins. Explore the coast of Cape Woolamai by boat tour or wander through the European-style gardens of Churchill Island farm before spoiling yourself to a drink and a bite at one of the island's wineries and breweries.

Cadaques, a small town on the Costa Brava, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

SPAIN

START WITH

: Barcelona

THEN VISIT

: Cadaques

When planning a trip to Spain, the vivid city of Barcelona is an obvious one to explore. But when a seaside town that was home to artists like Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Marcel Duchamp is just a three-hour bus ride away, you know it's worth a visit.

Perched on the northeastern coast, Cadaques is a quaint seaside town established by wealthy travellers returning home from Cuba where they had made their fortune. Given the town's vivid blue waters, white stone architecture and bustling little town centre, it's no surprise it captured the hearts of the world's best artists.

Hua Hin Railway Station, one of the oldest in Thailand. Photo / Getty Images

THAILAND

START WITH

: Bangkok

THEN VISIT

: Hua Hin

Ornate temples, rich colours and chaotic streets, Bangkok is a feast for the senses in just about every way. But venture just a few hours from the manic capital by train or car and you may just stumble on Hua Hin, a gorgeous seaside town that is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway.

Stunning beaches, shopping centres and ancient temples will keep you busy during the day and the lively night markets are full of local food, art and entertainment.

The town is easy to reach by car but a train trip treats you to views of Hua Hin's famously beautiful railway station.