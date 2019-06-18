Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

I see the fantastic and famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is coming to Sydney in October (17 to 19). Please can you tell me if there are any tours leaving New Zealand for this exciting event being held at Sydney ANZ Stadium. Peter

First of all, get your skates on! My apologies for not getting to your letter sooner. Long-timers Pukekohe Travel and music-themed tour company Operatunity are sold out. Supreme Tours and Travel and Leisure Time Tours say they are down to their last few spots.



What's still on offer? Ship n Shore Tours has a door-to-door pick-up service for Aucklanders. Leisure Time Tours offers home collection and drop off from select areas in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua. Supreme Tours offers pick up anywhere in the greater Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch areas.



All three options are fully escorted.



Ship n Shore's group are staying three nights at the five-star Hyatt Regency Hotel. Included is a Sydney morning sightseeing coach tour, followed by a Sydney Harbour lunch cruise.

Supreme has chosen four nights at five-star Shangri-La Hotel and includes a sightseeing tour of Sydney suburbs, a visit to Rumsey Rose Gardens and a sunset dinner cruise on Sydney Harbour.



Leisure Time will be based for three nights at four-star The Grace Hotel. On the agenda is a locally guided walking tour at The Rocks, a cops and robbers museum tour, a walking tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Captain's dinner cruise, a guided tour of Q Station and admission to the Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre.



Ship n Shore and Supreme Tours have secured Platinum (best seats in house) Tattoo tickets for this spectacular event. Leisure Time has Gold. All packages include flights, breakfasts and heaps of other goodies tucked into their itineraries, including some dinners.



Ship n Shore from $2843 per person 09 478 1462

Leisure Time Tours from $2950.00 per person 07 847 8258



Supreme Tours and Travel from $3199 per person 0800 809 300