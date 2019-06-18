Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

I see the fantastic and famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is coming to Sydney in October (17 to 19). Please can you tell me if there are any tours leaving New Zealand for this exciting event being held at Sydney ANZ Stadium. Peter

First of all, get your skates on! My apologies for not getting to your letter sooner. Long-timers Pukekohe Travel and music-themed tour company Operatunity are sold out. Supreme Tours and Travel and Leisure Time Tours say they are down to their last few spots.

What's still on offer? Ship n Shore

