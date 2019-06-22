An overseas holiday that doesn't need you to leave home has a lot going for it, writes Tiana Templeman.

When it comes to the ultimate relaxing holiday, it is hard to beat a sailing close to home. Cruising in New Zealand — or even to "nowhere" to a short Comedy or Food & Wine cruise — offers an affordable, stress-free, value-for-money holiday that is suitable for all ages. Here are five reasons you should consider booking a cruise to or from New Zealand.

No passports, no worries

Provided your cruise doesn't leave New Zealand, there is no passport required for flights to and from your departure port or to board the ship. With no customs and immigration procedures at the wharf there are fewer forms to fill out too.

Advertisement

Simply show a Government-recognised adult photo ID such as a driver's licence (or an original or certified copy of a birth certificate or school pass with a photo for kids), and you'll be on your way.

Even if your New Zealand cruise isn't visiting any ports, many ships on a "cruise to nowhere" sail out far enough to reach international waters so the casino and duty-free shops can operate.

You're a local

New Zealand cruisers visiting local ports don't need to learn a new language or stress about what shore excursions to do. Even if you have never been to a port, there is sure to be a friend, relative or colleague who has.

If you decide to skip a port you have already visited, there is plenty to keep you entertained on board. One of the lesser-known pleasures of cruising at home is having a big, beautiful cruise ship pretty much to yourself while the international passengers head off to explore.

Your dollar goes further

On a local cruise there are no less-than-favourable exchange rates in port, no expensive international flights and you probably won't need departure port accommodation either. New Zealanders can fly or drive to catch their cruise from Auckland. If they're really lucky, they'll get to leave from their home town.

You can do it together

If you want to have a family reunion or get together with friends, there are few better places to do it than on a cruise. With so much to see and do, both on board and at the various ports, there is sure to be something to please every traveller. It's also easy to manage different budgets as there is accommodation to suit everyone's budget and travelling style.

Great choice of ships and ports

New Zealanders are cruising more than ever before, making the country the world's fastest-growing cruise destination. Even better, locals are being rewarded by the major cruise lines with a greater choice of ships, itineraries and destinations.

You could cruise to the Bay of Islands with Princess Cruises, tempt your taste buds on a P&O Cruises Food & Wine cruise or sail to Napier, one of the world's best Art Deco cities. Even if you have seen a lot of New Zealand, there is sure to be something to tempt you. After all, home is where the heart is.