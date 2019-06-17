Isobel Marriner sails aboard the Seabourn Encore

The ship

: Seabourn Encore, variously described as "Encore-class" or a "mega-yacht". Built by Fincantieri for Seabourn and launched in 2016. Pretty as a picture and still has that lovely "new-ship" feel.

How big: Just over 210m.

How many on board? Up to 600 passengers with one crew member to every two of them. No waiting around for service, which always came with a a smile.

The cruise : Around New Zealand in 16 Days. With a side trip to Norfolk Island, where we didn't make landfall because of heavy weather. Australia/New Zealand is one of Encore's home bases.

What's included : This is a high-end, luxury cruise so everything, apart from shore tours, personal purchases and some (properly) premium wines and spirits.

The Seabourn Encore's top deck. The vessel was designed by Adam Tihany. Photo / Supplied

Check-in

: Smooth and cheerful.

Suites : Spacious, gracious, all with verandas and glamorous marble bathrooms. Plenty of storage, a full-sized table and couch and a huge, comfortable bed.

Food and drink : A huge mix of styles and venues to choose from and the food was sophisticated and delicious. The fish was perfect, always a good sign on a ship. There's even a speciality sushi restaurant. (Note to Travel Ed: there is lobster thermidor, in the Thomas Keller celebrity restaurant [I'm in - Travel Editor]). And not forgetting the best cheese straws in the world. Proper cocktails at the bars from personable and knowledgeable bar stewards.

Entertainment : Top notch from the talented Seabourn Singers, the very personable cruise director Chris, and some well-chosen guest stars. Interesting, informative lectures in the afternoons.

Interior bar aboard the Seabourn Encore. Photo / Supplied

Facilities

: A modern, well-equipped gym, swimming pools, numerous whirlpools, spa with wellbeing classes. A classy casino, and yes, there was a laundry. Many lovely spots to lie in the sun. A well-stocked library with international papers to read every morning, including, importantly, the New Zealand Herald, and a cafe with great coffee. Even the public restrooms were delightful, with top-notch toiletries and real fluffy towels.

Wi-Fi: Pricey (as is often the case on board cruise ships), but it worked well.

Service : Not sure whether this is down to Seabourn's staff selection or training, but the service was absolutely flawless: warm, charming people who made the trip an absolute pleasure. The captain, Mark Dexter, is a Kiwi.

The Seabourn Encore's captain, New Zealander Mark Dexter. Photo / Supplied

Shore tours

: Many options and a mix of prices. We chose a couple run by Seabourn's Ventures team, who were informative and approachable.

What's good about this trip? : Faultless. It really felt like I was a guest on a good friend's (very big) yacht, being looked after by people who really cared.

And the bad : Nope. I have nothing. I had a wonderful time.

Ideal for : A superb way to see the country and feel very special.