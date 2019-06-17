On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Food and drink : A huge mix of styles and venues to choose from and the food was sophisticated and delicious. The fish was perfect, always a good sign on a ship. There's even a speciality sushi restaurant. (Note to Travel Ed: there is lobster thermidor, in the Thomas Keller celebrity restaurant [I'm in - Travel Editor]). And not forgetting the best cheese straws in the world. Proper cocktails at the bars from personable and knowledgeable bar stewards.
Entertainment : Top notch from the talented Seabourn Singers, the very personable cruise director Chris, and some well-chosen guest stars. Interesting, informative lectures in the afternoons.
Facilities
: A modern, well-equipped gym, swimming pools, numerous whirlpools, spa with wellbeing classes. A classy casino, and yes, there was a laundry. Many lovely spots to lie in the sun. A well-stocked library with international papers to read every morning, including, importantly, the New Zealand Herald, and a cafe with great coffee. Even the public restrooms were delightful, with top-notch toiletries and real fluffy towels.
Wi-Fi: Pricey (as is often the case on board cruise ships), but it worked well.
Service : Not sure whether this is down to Seabourn's staff selection or training, but the service was absolutely flawless: warm, charming people who made the trip an absolute pleasure. The captain, Mark Dexter, is a Kiwi.
Shore tours
: Many options and a mix of prices. We chose a couple run by Seabourn's Ventures team, who were informative and approachable.
What's good about this trip? : Faultless. It really felt like I was a guest on a good friend's (very big) yacht, being looked after by people who really cared.
And the bad : Nope. I have nothing. I had a wonderful time.
Ideal for : A superb way to see the country and feel very special.