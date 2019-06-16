Since its foundation in 1851, Portland, Oregon has been a city divided. The mighty Willamette River — pronounced "Will-AM-ette, goddammit," as any Portlander will proudly parrot — splits the city, East and West. Its presence is inescapable, a thick stripe of blue-grey, punctuated by 12 bridges of varying architectural style.

Another thing Portlanders will often tell you is which side of the city is best. You're either an East-sider or a West-sider and your life will largely centre around that part of the city. Why cross the river when you have everything you need right on your doorstep?

Famous for

Related articles: