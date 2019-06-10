A frantic search for a woman who fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) vessel into the Mediterranean near Cannes has been called off, and the passenger remains missing.

NCL released this statement on Sunday, US Time.

"On the morning of June 8, a 63-year-old Korean female guest went overboard while the ship was sailing from Cannes, France to Palma de Mallorca, Spain," an NCL spokesperson said to the Daily News. "As soon as the report was made, the authorities were notified and a search and rescue operation ensued. The search has now ceased, and sadly, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time."

Spanish authorities declared the search over, NCL said.

Advertisement

"As is customary in these instances, we worked in coordination with the Spanish Coast Guard until they called off the search," the cruise line spokesperson said.

The woman had been reported overboard on Saturday.

Her husband said she told him she was going out for some air around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to ABC News.

Miguel Chicon, head of maritime search and rescue in Palma de Mallorca said to ABC that as soon as they were notified the woman was missing, the crew checked security cameras and confirmed the woman had gone overboard.

An immense search operation began immediately. The ship turned around and began looking. Chicon's search and rescue agency sent out two choppers, a plane and a rescue ship to search.

Passengers assisted in the search, NBC News reported.

Passenger Samantha Fox told NBC News; "They urged passengers to look out in the water for a person with pink pyjamas."

The woman's name was not released.

The cruise skipped a stop because of the search but resumed normal scheduling after the search was called off.

"Due to the search, yesterday's call to Palma de Mallorca was cancelled," NCL said. "The ship returns to Barcelona, Spain today as scheduled."