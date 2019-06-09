This four-year-old put a fellow passenger in their place, after telling off the woman behind for putting her "stinky feet" on her armrest.

Passenger shaming is nothing new, as the viral Instagram page @PassengerShaming will confirm fellow flyers can be disgusting.

But normally gripes with uncouth travellers are unaired or saved for petty posts on social media, with passengers too embarrased to make a scene.

Unless of course, you are a four-year-old and exceedingly cute.

Orlando Florida was good to us... but this little dude had me dying laughing on the flight back to Houston.... just click play... comment below... and don’t forget to share share share 🤣🤣🤣 PS... to the lady behind us... again I apologize 🤣🤣🤣 Follow Rodney’s Instagram page @JustRodneyOneal Follow me on Snapchat @ImFromTheStead for more hilarious videos To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com Posted by Darryl Small on Friday, 17 May 2019



Young Rodney Small was on holiday with his dad, Darryl, when the offensive feet came to his attention. 28-year-old couldn't help but film his son's reaction as the boy declared:

"There are stinky feet behind me!"

Flying from Houston to Orlando, Florida, Darryl though he would film his boy's reaction to his first flight - but he hadn't planned on getting this kind of 'footage'.

Looking for the culprit, the young boy peers behind his chair: "It's a lady!"

The young boy proceeded to tell off the owner of the wandering 'stinky feet.'

You can get away with a lot when you're this cute.

His father explained, the woman subsequently apologised and moved her feet.

Darryl told the website UniLad his thoughts on why his son got away with it: "As a child he knew that putting your foot in someone else's space was not kind at all. Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace, but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious."

Since sharing his video to Facebook, Darryl's post has gained 90,000 views.

Across the internet, many came out in support of four-year-old Rodney.

"Absolutely NO NEED to apologise. People who do that are rude. I'm glad your son said something. Nothing better than the upfront honesty of a child," read one comment.

"No need to apologise to her! She's grown and should know better!" voiced another. "Love this lil man! So cute and honest!!!"

At the beginning of the year the PassengerShaming page made an April Fool's story about a bogus plan to fine passengers for bare feet on flights.

Although the story was a fake, some websites picked up the story and ran with it.

Sadly the story was only a prank born from wishful thinking.

If you do encounter and uncouth passenger with a lack of self awareness, you can always take a lesson from Rodney by standing up on your own two feet and let them know what they can do with their "stinky feet".