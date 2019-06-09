Where to look? This luxury concept swimming pool provides bathers with 360 degrees of urban vistas, though at 120m up you might feel a little exposed.

"Death defying swimming pools are set to become the newest architectural trend in central London," claims the designers Compass Pools.

Sat high in the city skyline it appears they've successfully pre-empted the demand for terrifyingly placed pools with a design they call 'Infinity London.'

Filled with 600,000 litres of water it is to be placed precariously on top of a 55-story tower. What's more, the pool will be made from cast acrylic windows, providing uninterrupted views for the bathers and worried onlookers.

Advertisement

This includes the floor, which will be made out of a single sheet of cast acrylic.

From inside the skyscraper, visitors will be able to see brave swimmers passing across the sky.

Bathers will appear to be swimming across the sky. Photo / Supplied, Compass Pools

The minimal design fills viewers with awe, and just as many questions:

How do these people get into the pool?

Compass says that swimmers will be able to access the pool through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine.

Designer and technical director Alex Kemsley was particularly proud of this feature saying: " [the access door] rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out – the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!"

When not in use the door it is hidden from view when not in use. This gives the swimmers the impression of being up in the clouds, with nothing to spoil the view.

The company says an important feature of the precariously placed pool is the in-built anemometer. This will monitor wind speed and temperature to make sure torrents of water (or swimmers) don't get blown into the street below.

Construction of the James Bond-esque pool could begin by 2020. Photo / Supplied, Compass Pools

Would-be swimmers will be pleased to hear the pool is to be heated.

Kemsley said he was delighted to be involved in the building design from the beginning: "Architects often come to us to design roof top infinity pools, but rarely do we get a say in the building design because the pool is usually an afterthought."

"When we designed the pool, we wanted an uninterrupted view, both above and below the water.

"Pop your goggles on and with a 360-degree view of London from 220m up, it really will be something else – but it's definitely not one for the acrophobic!"

Don't get changed into your swim togs just yet! For now Infinity London only exists on the drawing board.

However, if things go to plan, construction could start as early as 2020.

The closest thing you can currently visit is high up in the Shard at London Bridge, at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The Skypool on the 52nd floor of the skyscraper gives visitors to the hotel spa the surreal impression of floating through the city skyline. Although, the Shangri-La's pool is safely located indoors.

Currently the pool is only available to book for guests of the $1150-a-night hotel.

But you'll soon forget the price, staring over the serene city skyline below.