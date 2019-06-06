Gone are the days when flying was a simple question of boarding a plane and turning left, or turning right.

Once upon a time you saved up your travel monies to spend on an Economy air fare, or had the good fortune to spend someone else's money on a Business Class seat. If you were really posh they had something called "First Class" which sat at the front of the aircraft to help relieve passengers of their money with greater efficiently.

Now you have the complications of "economy extra" – "premium economy" or "bog-standard business". Airlines are muddying the waters

