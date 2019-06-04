Unpaid work experience is a contentious topic – stringing along a series of jobbing hopefuls in an endless line of coffee runs and photocopy duties.

However, we get the feeling the successful applicant to this luxury Maldives resort's internship programme won't be complaining about lack of remuneration.

The Coco Palm Dhuni Holu resort is looking for an "intern" to work on its turtle rescue centre for two weeks in August. While the advertisement clearly states this is an unpaid opportunity, the resort has offered to fork up the costs of return flights, food and resort accommodation.

Not your standard intern lodging: The Coco Palm Resort in the Maldives. Photo / James Lyon, Lonely Planet Images / Getty Images

And they won't shove you in the staff lodgings hidden at the back of the resort. The intern will be staying on a luxury open-water villa, eating at the Coco Palm's Cowrie restaurant and enjoying downtime spent snorkelling around the beautiful Baa Atoll.

It's a package that would come to around $9600 for paying guests.

As for work experience, the intern will be under the supervision of the centre's specialist turtle veterinary surgeon.

Dr Claire Petros, who is based on site, is considered one of the world's leading turtle specialists. As the Lead Surgeon on the Olive Ridley Project, she'd make quite a reference for future CVs.

Feeding turtle inpatients, cleaning their tanks and observing surgical operations – the work will be a hands-on experience.

The centre is also looking for the intern to be able to convey its work to guests at the resort and around the world via social media.

To prove they've got what it takes the successful intern will need to submit a 3 minute video and 500-word cover letter explaining why they would be the best candidate for the role.

The submission process is running from the 17-31 June and the finalists will be selected by The Olive Ridley Project.