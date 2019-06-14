Rashmi Pilapitiya performs in Auckland Theatre Company and Prayas Theatre's co-production of A Fine Balance, playing June 14-July 6 at Q Theatre.

What was your greatest holiday?

Moscow and St Petersburg, Russia in 1995.

And the worst?

Coral Coast, Fiji, 2019. It rained most of the time and the food was dreadful.

If we bump into you on holiday, what are you most likely to be doing? Swimming.

If we could teleport you to one place in New Zealand for a week-long holiday, where would it be?

Matapouri Bay, Tutukaka Coast.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done when travelling?

Touching the silk and gold leaf wallpaper at the Hermitage, Russia. It was so beautiful and extravagant. It was protected by a glass sheath but I was intrigued and had to get my mitts on it — I was scolded by the tour guide and felt very very small.

Aisle seat or window seat?

Aisle seat — bit more leg room and you don't have to climb over anyone to get to the bathroom.

Complete this sentence: I can't travel without ...

Deodorant and tissues.

What's the best travel tip you've ever been given?Pack lightly and drink plenty of water before any long-haul flight.

What is the most memorable meal you've had while travelling?

Mexican food in Old Town, San Diego.

What's the best thing you've brought back from a trip?

Confidently bringing back a family of stuffed toy mice for my friends' daughter (from Barefoot Department Store, Sri Lanka) — they were actually a family of rats!

Favourite airport to land at?Schiphol, Amsterdam.