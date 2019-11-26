The South Korean capital is a feast for the senses, writes Shauni James.

As I overloaded my arms with shopping bags in a vibrant maze of stores, stalls, and eating places, admired the details in a palace's architecture and tasted dishes of unknown ingredients, it was fair to say that Seoul gave me a full sensory experience.

The Myeong-dong area in the South Korean capital, Seoul, was a whirlwind.

A whirlwind so enjoyable and conveniently close to the hotel, that I went there multiple times to get caught up in the flurry of shopping and delectables.

Myeong-dong is a maze

