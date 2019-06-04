Eelko Brouwer flies China Southern from Auckland to Amsterdam

Flights:

CZ336 from Auckland to Guangzhou, CZ3105 from Guangzhou to Beijing and CZ345 Beijing to Amsterdam

The planes: Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330-200, Boeing A380

Class: Economy.

Price: $1495 from Amsterdam to Auckland return.

Flight time: 28hr 20m.

My seat: 41K from Auckland to Guangzhou.

Fellow passengers: Chinese, Kiwis and Europeans, depending on the leg.

How full: Full, except the Beijing-to-Amsterdam sector, which had the odd seat free.

Entertainment: The usual selection of movies, music and kids programmes, including a few recent releases. My headphones did not work on the two