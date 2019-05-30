The Spanish seaside resort of Benidorm has begun compiling a 'blacklist' of unruly holiday makers who are no longer welcome in the town's bars and hotels.

This 'no serve' list is to be sent out to accommodation and hospitality businesses in the area to help pinpoint known troublemakers.

The resort which is particularly popular with British tourists, has suffered from an onslaught of problem behaviour in recent years.

Local entertainer Gary Beddow Brown said he welcomed the introduction of the list, speaking to the Daily Star.

Advertisement

"I'm all for a blacklist - people need to be held accountable. Why should local businesses be out of pocket for damage caused by people with no regard for others?"

Complaints have risen from proprietors and, last year, the Tiki Beach Bar in the Costa Blanca was ordered to close after a long running court battle in the Spanish Court due to the behavior of its tourist patrons.



According to the local newspaper the Diario the bar's owners were first taken to court over their problem patrons in 2016, and after a string of appeals were forced to close in September last year.

Tiki Beach Bar in Benidorm has closed - and Geordie holidaymakers are devastated https://t.co/qHrU3lbtHU pic.twitter.com/yRfVsBejmn — PolishGrillSausage (@PolishGrill) February 21, 2019

However, according to the Mail Online, the venue has since reopened under a different name.

In 2015, Benidorm joined the resorts of Ibiza and Magaluf in deploying British police officers to curb trouble from boozing holidaymakers.

Both the Spanish tourism board and Benidorm civic council have been contacted for comment.