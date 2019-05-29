It's the ride not quite suitable for the faint-hearted.

At 115m in the air, brave plungers are granted a spectacular view of France as they descend down 800m across to the Champs de Mars at speeds of 88km/h.

For free, the zip-line ride — called the Smash Perrier in Paris — offers thrillseekers an experience that takes off from the Eiffel Tower and ends up in Ecole Militaire in just 60 seconds.

It's not the first time the zip-line has been open for tourists to use. Originally, it was set up by the French mineral water brand Perrier in 2017 to celebrate the French Open and to coincide with the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower.

Director of communication at Perrier, Francoise Bresson, told Reuters that it was a "once in a lifetime experience", adding that he was often asked to re-open the attraction.

The zip-line reaches speeds of 88km/h. Photo / AP

Riders who want to have a go, however, cannot buy tickets and have to apply on social media.

A random draw from today (May 29) until June 2 on the Perrier Instagram page is the only way to win one of the free tickets.

The ride will be open until June 11.

Additional reporting by news.com.au.