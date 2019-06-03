On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
How can I get more comfortable on a flight in Economy Class? Elaine
Most people hate flying because of how uncomfortable things get, but I honestly don't, because I've cracked it. For fear of being Captain Obvious I've tested all these suggestions on frequent flyers and the majority agree my solutions are new to them.
I have a large, unisex felted wool tote bag that, with a pillow nestled inside, serves as an unconventional footrest. Even a DIY footrest alleviates a lot of potential discomfort for your feet. Compression socks address the same issue, but you have to start wearing them way before your flight to get the benefits. I haven't needed them with my footrest trick. Two small airline-style pillows are required for peak comfort. One goes in your tote bag footrest and your feet go on top — the other goes in the small of your back. You can get my tote at etsy.com/shop/Lefrac in the tote bag section.
I do not suggest that you use airline pillows as neck pillows and that is because science has already solved that, although you probably have the wrong kind of neck pillow. I used to have one of those sad water wing-looking things you see everywhere but now I have a Cabeau. These neck pillows are double layered, with a soft yet sturdy foam base that rests on your shoulders and on top of that (but within a single neck-noodle) there is a second foam ring to support your head and limit your neck's range of movement. The whole thing looks like the top of a toddler's potty but is infinitely more comfortable. They're here: cabeau.com .
Bear in mind that I am short. If you're tall consider paying extra for Premium Economy (for everyone's sake). These seats have a lot more legroom. As do the exit rows - if you're tall, they're worth the investment.
Additionally, if my experience in Premium Economy in this part of the world is anything to go by there's a significant chance you're going to have a spare seat beside you. On my two most recent flights in Premium Economy, I had three seats to myself, then two.
It's not a great idea to bring an empty bottle on a flight with the expectation that flight attendants will be able to fill it for you — they can't keep up with requests like that. However, you are allowed to buy a bottle of water after you've been through security and are at your gate, or you can refill an eco-bottle in the loos (check it is drinkable if you're not familiar with the airport). Airlines aren't anti-liquids, they just need to be absolutely certain where you got the liquids from. As far as other liquids go, I always travel with wet wipes and lip balm. Nothing else is a must-have, in my opinion.
And lastly, don't hunch over anything, it's not worth it! I'm writing this article in Economy right now and I can feel my upper back beginning to get sore. Once I stretch I'm heading back to my pillow fort. Goodnight!