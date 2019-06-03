Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries

How can I get more comfortable on a flight in Economy Class?

Elaine

Most people hate flying because of how uncomfortable things get, but I honestly don't, because I've cracked it. For fear of being Captain Obvious I've tested all these suggestions on frequent flyers and the majority agree my solutions are new to them.

I have a large, unisex felted wool tote bag that, with a pillow nestled inside, serves as an unconventional footrest. Even a DIY footrest alleviates a lot of potential discomfort for your feet. Compression socks address the same issue, but you have to start wearing them way before your flight to get the benefits. I haven't needed them with my footrest trick. Two small airline-style pillows are required for peak comfort. One goes in your tote bag footrest and your feet go on top — the other goes in the small of your back. You can get my tote at etsy.com/shop/Lefrac in the tote bag section.

I do not suggest that you use airline pillows as neck pillows and that is because science has already solved that, although you probably have the wrong kind of neck pillow. I used to have one of those sad water wing-looking things you see everywhere but now I have a Cabeau. These neck pillows are double layered, with a soft yet sturdy foam base that rests on your shoulders and on top of that (but within a single neck-noodle) there is a second foam ring to support your head and limit your neck's range of movement. The whole thing looks like the top of a toddler's potty but is infinitely more comfortable. They're here: cabeau.com .

Bear in mind that I am short. If you're tall consider paying extra for Premium Economy (for everyone's sake). These seats have a lot more legroom. As do the exit rows - if you're tall, they're worth the investment.

Economy Class passengers on an Air New Zealand flight from Chicago to Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Additionally, if my experience in Premium Economy in this part of the world is anything to go by there's a significant chance you're going to have a spare seat beside you. On my two most recent flights in Premium Economy, I had three seats to myself, then two.

It's not a great idea to bring an empty bottle on a flight with the expectation that flight attendants will be able to fill it for you — they can't keep up with requests like that. However, you are allowed to buy a bottle of water after you've been through security and are at your gate, or you can refill an eco-bottle in the loos (check it is drinkable if you're not familiar with the airport). Airlines aren't anti-liquids, they just need to be absolutely certain where you got the liquids from. As far as other liquids go, I always travel with wet wipes and lip balm. Nothing else is a must-have, in my opinion.

And lastly, don't hunch over anything, it's not worth it! I'm writing this article in Economy right now and I can feel my upper back beginning to get sore. Once I stretch I'm heading back to my pillow fort. Goodnight!