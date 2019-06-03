Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries

How can I get more comfortable on a flight in Economy Class?
Elaine

Most people hate flying because of how uncomfortable things get, but I honestly don't, because I've cracked it. For fear of being Captain Obvious I've tested all these suggestions on frequent flyers and the majority agree my solutions are new to them.

I have a large, unisex felted wool tote bag that, with a pillow nestled inside, serves as an unconventional footrest. Even a DIY footrest alleviates a lot of potential discomfort for your feet. Compression socks address the same issue, but

