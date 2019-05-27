Deal of the week: Wash away the blues in Iceland

Iceland's Blue Lagoon is a highlight of a six-day Northern Lights of Iceland tourin October. Considered one of the 25 wonders of the world, its milky blue, geothermal seawateris a natural spa for the body and mind. Bookings are essential for this popular spot. The tour package is priced from $3985pp, twin-share, and includes all accommodation, five breakfasts, three dinners, transport and fees for activities and attractions. The round trip departs on set dates between October 6 and 27 from Reykjavik and heads to Golden Circle, Hella, Vik, Blue Lagoon and Keflavik. Book by May 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



New Year's sparks fly in Sydney

Plan ahead for spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations on Sydney's harbour when a magnificent fireworks display will light up the sky as 2020 arrives. A three-night accommodation package in Sydney comes with an A-Reserve ticket to the New Year's Eve Gala Concert of La Boheme at the Sydney Opera House. Priced from $1219pp, twin-share, this package applies to travel from December 30 to January 2. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



A winter's trail

A nine-day European Northern Winter Adventure is all about snow-covered streets and pretty markets. Eight nights' accommodation, breakfasts and coach transport are included in the discounted price of $1097 for bookings made by June 30. Departing from Paris, highlights include dinner in the heart of Montmartre, exploring Bruges' cobblestone streets by bike and visiting Prague's Old Town Square. The discounted departures are running between November 1 and March 30. When booking on the Busabout website, use the discount code CHILL.

Contact:

your own travel agent or Busabout, 0508 287 226 or

Fair dinkum Outback adventure

Matt Wright, the star of National Geographic's hit television show Outback Wrangler, is considered a tourism guru in Australia's Outback. He has designed The Top End Safari Camp. You'll spend the night in a luxurious camp and eat gourmet meals. Highlights include a helicopterflight from where you can spot wild boar, crocodiles, and birdlife; you'll lunch at the Darwin River Tavern and visit Berry Springs Reserve. The camp has 10 deluxe Lotus Belle safari tents. From $469pp, doubleshare, the tour departs on set dates until September 30.

Book by September 20. Flights are additional.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Let the Gion festivities begin

It might be called the New York Grill, but it's on the 52nd floor of the Park Hyatt Tokyo, with breathtaking views. A 15-night Grand Japan holiday isaGion Festival cruise aboard a Princess Cruises vessel. Priced from $4269pp, twin-share, for an Oceanview Stateroom, the cruise departs from Kobe on July4next year. The itinerary includes Hakata, Busan, Kagoshima, Tokyo (Yokohama), Akita, and more. Main meals and entertainment on board, an A$100 on-board credit for each room, port and government taxes included. Book by June 1 this year. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 855 444 or flightcentre.co.nz

