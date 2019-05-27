The Isle of Skye is famous for arresting views, but not normally like these.

An embarrassed French backpacker has put out an appeal to help find her camera containing a series of "artistic topless" pictures.

Lily Mika, 26, says she lost the Lumix digital camera in a layby on a trip to Scotland about a week ago. The camera has been following her around Europe as part of a photography project.

"I'm taking artistic topless pictures in the most beautiful places that I visit," Mika told SWNS.

Her aim was to publish a book of the photos as part of a mission to raise awareness for breast cancer and issues affecting women's empowerment.

Mika cares less for the camera and more for the pictures she has been taking as part of a photography project. Photo / Facebook

"My grandmother had to fight against [cancer], which is the reason why I chose to do topless pictures," she said.

While the camera was immaterial, it was the photos she wanted returned. On the camera were also a series of photos of her grandmother and boyfriend.

She was hopeful that another hiker on Skye might find the camera and return its contents.

Mika said the camera was last with her in a rest stop in the village of Sligachan, on the island.

Posing for nude photos is a long held travelling tradition, though most people would be mortified to have their cheeky travel snaps found by a stranger.

Bloggers Nick and Lins from Belgium have found fame via their website Naked Wanderings, in which they post pictures from around the world in nothing but their birthday suits.

The naturist couple published a manifesto on their site explaining they discovered the "liberation of taking off our clothes was extraordinary, it was pure freedom."

Not everywhere is as thrilled with the idea of visitors stripping off for photos, though.

In 2017 glamour model Jaylene Cook was lambasted for publishing a nude photo of herself posing on top of Mt Taranaki.

The photo was described at the time as 'culturally insensitive' by Maori academic Dennis Ngawhare.

It's unlikely Skye and its famous standing stones will suffer a similar outrage over Mika's photos, just surprise given the current temperatures of around 6 degrees.