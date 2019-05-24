It's the upgrade we all want and if you're among the hundreds of thousands of Kiwi Qantas frequent flyers you can now score first class seats on the cheap.

Qantas has just revealed it is releasing first and business class redemption seats disguised as a A$20 accommodation listings on Airbnb for the next two weeks.

In-the-know frequent flyers who uncover the listings will be able to access significantly discounted seats — which can only be booked using points — including two first class seats from Melbourne to LA for 50,000 Qantas Points, normally 144,000 per seat, or two business class seats from Sydney to London for 50,000 Qantas Points, normally 128,000 per seat.

As Business Insider explained, the listings come with names "Cosy cabin nestled between the clouds" and "Premium one bedroom suite at 35,000 feet."

Qantas will be hiding dozens of flights to destinations including London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Santiago, with listings in pairs and groups of four.

This follows Qantas' announcement last week that it would be launching a Points Plane — an entire plane dedicated to frequent flyers travelling on points.