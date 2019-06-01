In our Torpedo7 competition earlier this year, we asked for your recommendations for New Zealand's best spots for a winter adventure. As you take a break for Queen's Birthday weekend, take these tips as inspiration to get out and enjoy the country... in these great destinations there's no excuse for hibernation.

MILFORD SOUND

That place is absolutely stunning. I don't need cellphone signal or fancy restaurants, just New Zealand at its finest, with good company. The best break from work, I'd love to go again.

- Emma Ellwood (Emma was the winner of our $1100 Torpedo7 prize pack)

Tongariro Crossing. Photo / Yohann Pereira

TONGARIRO CROSSING

It's the Tongariro Crossing for me. It's a nice 20km walk and you need to train to get there and once you reach the top it's just bliss.

- Yohann Pereira

Lake Tekapo. Photo / Jeff Clarke

LAKE TEKAPO

For us, it's easily Lake Tekapo. The place is a winter wonderland for all snow sports. We love to ski, snowboard and snowshoe here. We have even gone mountain biking in the snow. The picture is of my wife, Sharne, when we went snowshoeing pre-ski season a few years ago after an epic storm. I highly recommend the Mackenzie Country for anybody seeking a winter adventure!

- Jeff Clarke

Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Charles Kidd

ABEL TASMAN NATIONAL PARK

Winter plus Abel Tasman Park equal a match made in heaven. No crowds equals no queues at toilets, no wait for cooking facilities, no competition getting the best camping spots or beds in huts.

And no bad weather in this sheltered place of awesomeness equals no tramping tracks in bad repair, no days on end of not being able to use kayaks, no problem using kite sails on kayaks for speed and fun with little effort, and no access problems.

There are no shortage of challenges either if you want them, Gibbs Hill should be renamed Gibbs Deception, but oh the satisfaction of making it, should you do this part of the track.

Abel Tasman Park is where the negatives turn into positives, where adventure begins for young and old alike. and where winter is a plus.

Might Abel Tasman Park be your favourite spot to sample adventure in New Zealand in winter?

- Charles Kidd

Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Mark Brent

We love all the New Zealand national parks but top of the list for us is the Abel Tasman National Park. In winter it is truly special with the ability to have a spot of paradise all to yourself!

- Mark Brent

Orokawa Bay, close to Waihi Beach. Photo / Glen Cleary

WAIHI BEACH

Our favourite winter adventure spot is Orokawa Bay. A salt-kissed, secluded treasure only available for adventurers in New Zealand.

- Glen Cleary

Wainamu lake at Te Henga/Bethells Beach. Photo / James Graham

WEST AUCKLAND

Wainamu Falls and Lake by Te Henga/Bethells Beach. I took some kids on an adventure there last winter. Even on a cold day, the lake is strangely warm and there is an awesome jetty to jump off. It's not too far from central Auckland and is an amazing part of New Zealand.

- James Graham

New Zealand is packed with amazing places for winter adventures. Photo / Jess Hulena

EVERYWHERE

How could I tell you my favorite place in New Zealand when it is yet to be discovered! Every destination is my favourite until the next is discovered. Whether it be camping at Kai Iwi Lakes with friends over Easter, travelling around and exploring new dog-friendly campgrounds from Northland to Coromandel with my partner and our dogs, or yearly family traditions (15 plus years) at the campgrounds on the Mangawhai estuary.

- Jess Hulena

Molesworth Station. Photo / Joanne Mitchell

MARLBOROUGH

Molesworth Station for biking on a crisp winter's day. Staying at a campground in nearby Hanmer Springs, which has great walks up Conical Hill, more biking through the forest and, of course, the hot pools to warm up!

- Joanne Mitchell

Rainbow Falls, Kerikeri. Photo / Kate Zevenhuizen

KERIKERI

We used to live in Kerikeri and one of my favourite places to go was Rainbow Falls. Beautiful pathway, close to town, and it just oozes tranquillity, such an amazing place and I was so lucky to live so close to it.

- Kate Zevenhuizen

Te Paki sand dunes, Northland. Photo / Kyle Mckean

NORTHLAND

I love going to the Northland region over winter. Most people head south for the snow, but up north can offer empty beaches and if you're brave, a quick dip in the ocean is still possible. Here is a photo up north at Te Paki sand dunes in the Far North.

- Kyle McKean

Mt Tauhara, near Taupo. Photo / Loren Marvin

TAUPO

There is always so much to offer all year round but winter offers clear, crisp mornings, snow sports nearby and you can warm up with a hike up Mt Tauhara. There are heaps of hostels on offer but if you're game enough, you can camp for free at Reid's Park Farm.

- Loren Marvin

Cycling the Otago Rail Trail. Photo / Vernon Head

OTAGO RAIL TRAIL

Have done it twice now with the family and loved biking through little towns and exploring the history and staying at the Omakau Hotel. Great family time together.

- Vernon Head