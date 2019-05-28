Kiwi brewer Craig Cooper names his favourite places for a beer in New Zealand — with local drops to match

The bach deck, up North

With a love for the Kiwi coast comes my passion for surfing, and there is nothing quite like a enjoying a quiet drink on the deck at Matapouri Bay after a few waves. I'll never get sick of gazing at the horseshoe bay and the rhythm of the waves, supping on a favourite brew or two.

Perfect local drop:

Sawmill's Session IPA is a full-flavour beer that's lighter on alcohol.

Auckland's growing craft beer scene

The big smoke's craft beer scene is growing fast, with more and more new breweries capturing the locals' attention. Living in Auckland, I am never long between tastes of beers from the likes of well-known brewers 8 Wired and Behemoth, and am always keen to discover the next new brew on offer.

Perfect local drop:

As a real tour for the taste-buds, try Behemoth's From a Can Peach IPA.

Wellington and Beertown

It may be an obvious choice, but the capital has more than earned its Craft Beer Capital status. In this city, you are in easy walking distance to everywhere you need to go and there's always a great beer around the corner. Upper Hutt's booming Beertown — home to Panhead, Boneface and more, is also just up the road.

Perfect local drop:

For a real show of what Wellington brewers can do, try Fork Brewcorp Tainted Love — Passionfruit and Juniper Sour Ale.

Getting back to Hawke's Bay

I get back to my farming roots here, where my parents farmed apples among other things. But for anyone, it's an amazing part of the country to ground yourself and enjoy all the great produce the area has to offer. Despite a love for beer, for me this is also cider country — best enjoyed alongside the day's fishing catch.

Perfect local drop:

Paynter's Cider The Alchemist will give you a real taste of the region.

Kaikoura coast

If you're not keen to don the wetsuit for some entertainment nearby, new kids on the block Emporium Brewing are offering more than great beer at their site. A fun little oasis for the craft beer connoisseur — there is also a mini-golf course and escape rooms to keep you busy.

Perfect local drop:

For a match made in heaven, pair an Emporium Brewing Get to da Choppa witbier with another local delicacy: crayfish.