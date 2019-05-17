Wine brand Rosé All Day has launched a campaign on social media to find a fan of the pink stuff to travel to a luxury chateau in France and create content for them, all while sipping the product.

The company wants to find its "rosé influencer" and is asking fans to post photos that highlight their love for the popular tipple. Entrants will be judged on the quality and quantity of their posts.

The successful applicant wins a US$10,00 ($15,300) cash prize and a trip to the firm's chateau in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France.

The luxury chateau that awaits the lucky winner. Photo / Supplied

Promising to keep their glass topped up, all the company is asking in return is that the lucky

winner creates content for social media during the four-day trip and a promise of one rosé-related post a month for the next year.

The contest runs from June 8 to September 2 and on September 3 Rosé All Day will announce 5 semi-finalists, who will be asked to post one final photo to decide an overall winner.

Sadly, there is one important catch for Kiwi rosé fans: the company has restricted entries to the US only.