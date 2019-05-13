Nandos lovers, take note; your favourite cheeky chicken snack has just gone airbourne.

British budget airline Jet2.com has announced it will be the first UK airline to serve delicacies from the food chain favourite Nando's on its flights.

Those of you who are already craving the legendary Nando's Peri-Peri chicken or chips may be dissapointed, however.

Well, I personally feel like something is missing. Photo / Jet2

The first product is a dip and dunk "Nando's Box', which includes hummus, Peri-Peri drizzle, salted pita chips - and not a whiff of chicken.

Advertisement

Alternatively, the Leeds-based airline says customers can "take their taste buds on a trip with Nando's Half-popped Corn", which has been described as "a mild and delicious snacking option where fluffy popcorn meets crunchy corn".

Again, not chicken.

In a statement, the airline said it hoped the new additions would excite passengers - but a quick look at Twitter shows that not everyone is impressed.

Lols, how misleading just got off of my jet 2 flight this afternoon and all they are selling is Nando’s popcorn and hummus — Morgan Bell (@MorganGraceBell) May 13, 2019

Nando’s on a plane? Incredible. — Mikey (@MikeyCookie_) May 13, 2019

Wait don’t get me mad lool — Mikey (@MikeyCookie_) May 13, 2019