Jack Yan flies from Christchurch to the Chatham Islands aboard Air Chathams

Aeroplane:

Convair CV-580 with Rolls-Royce turboprop engines. With Air Chathams eyeing up ATR 72-500s to replace these Convairs, it's a treat to experience the older craft before they go out of service.

Due to scheduling, I began the day flying from the Rongotai electorate (Wellington) to wind up in the same electorate, 1000km later.

Advertisement

Class: This is the Chathams we're heading to. They don't discriminate on such things.

Seat: 3D, open seating. That puts me in a window seat near the front.

Fellow passengers: Some locals returning home and a bunch of media (us).

Flight time: About two hours, slightly longer than scheduled due to poor weather. When I got out, it seemed like a regular windy Wellington day.

How full? Packed. The Convairs don't have overhead lockers, so your carry-on has to go under the seat in front. As I had a pair of gumboots as well as my laptop, the flight attendant moved the footwear to a baggage area in the front of the plane.

Technology: Keep your phones on aeroplane mode, with Bluetooth switched off. You'll have to wait till you get free Wi-Fi inside the terminal. Not much point switching on the signal after you land, mind: there isn't any coverage on the islands.

Food and drink: Individually wrapped Tim-Tams and sweets, and Kiwi Blue water served on board. Call me controversial, but Tim-Tams have won this round over Chit-Chats.

Service: Really good. Cheyanne, the flight attendant, had a smile for us no matter what.

Entertainment: Sat with Mils Muliaina and caught up on happenings since we last met. Can't guarantee other fliers will have ex-All Blacks sitting next to them.

Mils Muliaina. Photo / Michael Craig

Toilets:

Present: single one forward port side. Washbasin: not present. (I used the liquid soap and wiped dry with the supplied paper towels.) A blast from the past. Or, it's a real gas, daddy-oh.

Final word: You've just got to like these folks. It's a salt-of-the-earth, family-run business, flying to a great part of our country. Happy to fly them again.