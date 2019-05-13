Belinda Henley checks into Park Hyatt, Ho Chi Minh.

Getting there:

It's a short taxi (or scooter) ride from Ho Chi Minh's international airport, or from most places in Ho Chi Minh.

Check in experience: Immaculate. Greeted by a lobby full of fresh flowers, lush, exotic carpets and elegant chandeliers. Our room wasn't quite ready when we arrived so we were ushered into the luxurious Park Lounge for an iced Vietnamese coffee while we waited.

Location: In the heart of District 1, it is walking distance to most of the city's main attractions. Is is right behind the Opera House and across the road from a couple of Ho Chi Minh's best rooftop bars, at Caravelle Saigon and the Sheraton.

Room: Very spacious, with a view over the stunning resort-style pool and gardens. Antique furniture including a dresser and writing desk mixed with modern amenities. I particularly liked the iPad offering local and international newspapers, room service menu as well as information on the hotel and the city.

The bed: Huge. And high. The hotel regularly has guests ask where the bed is from and with good reason. It was incredibly comfy and with luxurious linen.

Toiletries: If there is anything you have forgotten from home, you can almost guarantee you will find it in the bathroom. Also slippers, robes and locally made Cochine toiletries.

Food and drink: Potentially the best buffet breakfast I have ever seen. We spent a good hour working our way through tropical fruit, chia pudding, pastries, doughnuts, as well as traditional Asian breakfast options (you can't beat pho for breakfast) and the Western favourites. You can also order a la carte.

Breakfast is served in the stunning Opera restaurant, where we also sampled lunch (Italian banh mi) and dessert. Both were excellent. The hotel also has Square One offering French and Vietnamese cuisine.

Bathroom: Very spacious with a shower and bath and plenty of marble.

Noise: Absolutely no noise whatsoever, despite being located right in the middle of the action.

Exercise facilities: My travel companion, who has sampled a lot of hotel gyms, declared this was the best he had ever seen. A huge variety and large number of machines as well as a separate weights room.

The Spa: Xuan Spa uses traditional Vietnamese medicine, essential oils and plant extracts to offer a sublime experience.

Online: hyatt.com

Perfect for: Families, couples, business travellers. Offering a much-needed oasis from the hectic pace

of Ho Chi Minh.