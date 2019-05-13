Deal of the week: Swirling around Bordeaux

Discover one of the world's most acclaimed wine regions while cruising aboard Bon Voyage on a round trip from Bordeaux.

You'll visit Pauillac, Cadillac, Blaye, and Libourne and explore Bordeaux. This trip will cruise three rivers — the Garonne, Dordogne and Gironde — and throughout you'll be treated to culinary delights and regional wines. Priced from $3699pp, twin-share for a Classic Stateroom, this seven-nightriver cruise includes shore excursions and visits to three Unesco World Heritage sites, free Wi-Fi, all meals and unlimited beverages.

Book by May 31 (there are savings available of up to $1500pp).

The cruise departs from Bordeaux on August 25.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



East to West

Travel from New York to Los Angeles on a 22-day road trip which crosses four time zones, visits 12 states and 16 cities. Travelling in a comfortable coach with a knowledgeable tour crew, you'll also go on some special excursions, including the Grand Canyon and Houston Space Centre.

Book by May 31 to save 15 per cent on 2019 departures, starting at $4215pp. Twenty-one nights' accommodation and many meals are included.

Contact: your own travel agent or Busabout, 0508 287 226or busabout.com



Eat your heart out, I'm off to LA

Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles is a fabulous fusion of California's cultures and cuisine. Make sure you go with an appetite as there's an enormous variety of foodie experiences. A five-night holiday to LA, including return airfares and accommodation in Anaheim, is priced from $1379 from Auckland or Wellington. Book by May 20. Travel from August 8 to 17, September 1 to 12, October 19 to 25 or November 17 to 27.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz





Advertisement

Fast fun on the Gold Coast

Head to Surfers Paradise this October for the fun and full noise of world-class motorsport event the Gold Coast 600. Four nights at the Surf Regency and a three-day Fanstand Ticket and Pit Lane Walk to the event, which is on from October 25 to 27, are priced from $739pp, double-share. There are options to extend your stay and to upgrade. (Fanstands are a little more comfortable than Trackside. There are six Fanstands, offering different views of the motor racing.) Surf Regency is in the heart of the Gold Coast at Surfers Paradise and 100m from the patrolled surf beach.

Book by August 21.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Reach the peak in Raro

There's no need to choose between the islands of Upolu and Savai'i. A 10-day Samoa Combo escape will take you to both. Your airfares from New Zealand are additional to the $2199pp starting price for this package, which must be booked by June 28. Ferry transfers are included. You'll spend three nights in an Ocean view Room at Taumeasina Island Resort on Upolu, where daily breakfast and 1GB of Wi-Fi a day are included. Then on to Savai'i for three nights in an Ocean view Bungalow at Le Lagoto Resort; again with breakfasts. The final four nights are in a Traditional Garden View Villa at Sinalei Reef Resort and Spa, on Upolu.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/samoacombo



Cruise Booking Deal

Explorer Dream: Book a holiday with Cruise Sale Finder to enter the draw. Photo / Supplied

Book a spot on a cruise with Cruise Sale Finder before May 31 and you'll be in the drawto win a seven-night voyage aboard the beautiful Explorer Dream. The deal is available to cruisers who make a full booking or pay a deposit on a cruise.

The winner receives a berth with a balcony cabin for two and can choose from a seven-night itinerary aboard the Explorer Dream sailing out of Auckland or Sydney, between October 27 and February 23, 2020 (with some dates excluded).

The Explorer Dream, which carries 1870 passengers, joined theDream Cruises fleet in March, with itineraries for sailings in Australasia and Asia.

The deal is available for bookings and deposits made up until May 31,when the winner will be drawn. The winner will be notified via email before being announced on Facebook and Instagram channels.

This is not an NZME promotion, so for full terms and conditions or to make an enquiry and enter, go to cruisesalefinder.co.nz.



Insider tip: Use the code NZHD when you book or enquire and you'll get two entries into the draw