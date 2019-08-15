On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Melissa Nightingale took an excursion to the Dune du Pilat as part of a cruise on Uniworld's SS Bon Voyage in France
It takes a special kind of motivation to get up at 5am on any given day.
It's especially difficult when you're rolling out of a bed worth tens of thousands of dollars and leaving the comfort of your luxury cruise ship with the knowledge you'll soon be doing pre-dawn, pre-breakfast exercise.
Tummy rumbling and eyelids drooping, I cursed my past self for signing up for the sunrise hike up the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune inEurope.
In a couple of hours, I'd instead be thanking my past self for signing up for such a spectacular experience.
Bleary-eyed and wrapped up warm - but not warm enough, as we'd discover - I and the rest of the excursion group clambered on to a bus from Bordeaux, France, to Arcachon Bay.
I was a little apprehensive. How hard would it be to climb? Had the last few days stuffing my face with every pudding I could find on the ship been perhaps a little unwise?
With 60,000,000 cubic metres of sand spread 500m wide and 2.7km long, 110m above sea level, it sounded like a lot of work.
Imagine my relief when, upon arrival, we discovered we didn't even have to climb from the bottom. Better yet, we weren't going to trudge up the dune with sand slipping away beneath our feet - a portable staircase had been wedged into the side.
After a short uphill stroll, the staircase was only about 150 steps in total, helping us work up a light sweat in our climb to the top.