The world's best and worst airports have been named and - in some cases - shamed in a survey by AirHelp.

By combining flight data and traveller input, the passenger rights advocates ranked 132 airports.

The airports were given an overall score, weighted on flight punctuality (60%), quality of service (20%) and the shopping and facilities (20%) available to passengers in transit.

This apparently was a winning formula for Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was ranked number 1 in the chart.

Doha's main airport and world transport hub had an almost perfect score of 84%. It dropped points mainly for flight punctuality, but this was a minor consideration. It seems passengers were quite content to browse the ample duty free. Although the main terminal's 'Lamp-Bear' sculpture centerpiece is still a mystery to many.

Tokyo's Haneda International Airport's solid all-round score gained it second place, which is a good sign for the forecast 40million tourist boom ahead of the Olympics next year.

And in third place was earned by Athens International, which scored an almost perfect 9/10 for airport service.

The newly designed Changi Airport came in at seventh place. For all the excitement surrounding the Jewel garden terminal with its indoor waterfalls and 100 restaurants, it was let down by flight punctuality.

A place ahead of it was Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport at sixth. The site of last week's tragic runway fire, this news puts it in the headlines for more positive reasons.

Where did New Zealand's airports land on the rankings? Auckland Airport was the only entry from Aotearoa, and it landed almost in the middle of the league at number 60. It seems the passengers were less impressed by the food and shops on display.

And the worst airport in the rankings? Lisbon's Portela Airport came rock bottom at 132, while Romania's Canada's airport was awarded last place for measly food offerings and services.



Hamad International Airport;Qatar

Tokyo Haneda International Airport;Japan

Athens International Airport;Greece

Afonso Pena International Airport;Brazil

Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport; Poland

Sheremetyevo Moscow International Airport; Russia

Changi Airport Singapore; Singapore

Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport; India

Tenerife North Airport; Spain

Viracopos/Campinas International Airport; Brazil