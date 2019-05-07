A number of passengers were given medical attention at Tampa airport, Florida, after severe turbulence shook their BA flight from London.

Departing from London Gatwick on Monday night, the British Airways flight suddenly dropped altitude without warning over the Atlantic.

Passenger Ollie Richmond was onboard the flight, filming the aftermath on his smartphone.

Items dislodged from the overhead bins during severe turbulence. Photo / Twitter

He shared the terrifying results to social media, saying:

Advertisement

"Crazy scenes on the #BA2166 LGW to TPA today. Plane dropped suddenly without warning - loads of people hitting the ceiling!

"Was like something out a film! Lots of people sent to hospital. Well done staff for managing the situation well!"

Beginning filming after the initial turbulence, dislodged luggage can be seen in the aisles and passengers are clearly shaken.

One of the cabin's ventilation covers was among the items damaged, while passengers could do little more than remain seated and brace themselves.

Flight data shows the incident occured around 500 nautical miles north of Bermuda.

"It was like something from a film!" said Richmond.

Gatwick to Tampa: Fourteen passengers attended to by medical staff. Photo / Twitter

Fourteen passengers were attended to be medical staff on arrival in Florida.

In an update via twitter, Richmond who was travelling with his pregnant wife said they were also sent to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for British Airways said the plane was subjected to atmospheric turbulence, and had the plane had not suffered any technical faults.

Damage: Ventelation grates were affected by the turbulence. Photo / Twitter

"Safety is our always our number one priority, and our cabin crew did everything they could to look after our customers after experiencing unexpected severe turbulence," read BA's statement.

"They asked paramedics to meet the aircraft and some customers were examined by medical staff as a precaution."

In an Ask Away column for Herald Travel, Eleanor Barker revealed that turbulence regularly feels a lot more dramatic than it is, with planes rarely changing altitude by a matter of a couple metres.

"Turbulence can very rarely cause a change of up to 100 metres, but it is almost always less than 30m."

While injury by turbulence can occur, it is almost always a result of passengers not wearing seatbelts.