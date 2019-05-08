The Noosa region offers an array of beachfront towns and remote communities—along with the everglades, a natural wonder.

Cafe Aromas Noosa is a local favourite, offering a simple yet perfectly formed menu, which is influenced by local and seasonal ingredients from their own Maravista Farm.

Enjoy Aromas' legendary coffee as you peruse a menu. Order prudently (we need to save some coin for dinner) and grab a bakery sandwich from Hastings Street Bakery opposite Aromas for the next part of your adventure. $25

While many seekers of pristine wilderness are drawn to Noosa National Park and the walking trails from Laguna Bay to Hell's Gates, insiders head a little further out to the Noosa Everglades. Kayak with Kanu Kapers through the pristine waters.

Advertisement

The picturesque area is bursting with more than 44 per cent of Australia's birdlife and more than 1365 species of plants. Self-guided tours through the everglades are $99, guided tours cost twice as much.

This kayak tour will keep you busy from 8am-3pm and, boy, will the next part of your day feel well earned.

After a day of hard yakka out on the water, you deserve a break. Make your way back to Hastings St for a beer in the shade and as soon as you're ready, dinner.

Drawing heavily on Italian tradition, Locale Noosa offers a seasonal menu using the best in local produce. Surrounded by beautiful gardens, Locale Noosa sits in a protected corner of Hastings St just a few steps from the golden sands of Noosa Main Beach, perfect for an after-feast stroll. This fantastic menu of pasta and seafood isn't cheap and you're going to want a beer or two. This will blow the rest of the budget but you deserve it. You can get at least a couple of their amazing dishes and a few drinks for $100.

TOTAL: $224