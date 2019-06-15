Holidays can teach us many things . . . about a destination, about other people and about ourselves.

1. Travelling alone as a young woman sharpens your intuition.

2. Travelling alone as you get older keeps you brave and open-minded.

3. Sleeping in a train station in Rome to save money is a terrible idea.

Advertisement

4. So is climbing Sri Pada/Adams Peak in Sri Lanka in Jandals.

5. The rules around socially acceptable hours to consume alcohol do not apply in airports.

6. The same goes for eating dessert foods for breakfast when travelling.

The Wolves' director Sophie Roberts has learned many valuable lessons through her travels. Photo / Supplied

7. Trains are the most romantic and lovely way to travel, even if it takes longer.

8. Just because he's cute doesn't mean he won't mug you.

9. You will never regret the money you spend on food or music.

10. You will not suddenly love camping, watersports or an awful boyfriend just because you are in a different country.

11. You will learn a lot about a place if you talk to old people in parks.

12. If you are lonely, find some art.

The Wolves' director Sophie Roberts has learned many valuable lessons through her travels. Photo / Supplied

Sophie Roberts' directs Silo Theatre's The Wolves, at Q Theatre from June 20-July 13