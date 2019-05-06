Deal of the week: Grown-up's island escape

An adults-only sanctuary in Beqa Lagoon, Fiji, is nestled in 4ha of lush, tropical landscape and its 16 exquisite villas allow no more than 32 guests on the island at any time. A seven-night escape to the five-star Royal Davui Island Resort is priced from $5719pp, twin-share. Return Fiji Airways airfares from Auckland to Nadi, where you'll spend a night at Novotel Nadi before and after your island escape, are included. On the island, your room is an Island Plunge Pool Villa and comes with all meals. Book by May 27. There are a variety of travel periods available on set dates this month, through to mid-December.



Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Champions of China

Quite possibly the trip of a lifetime, 18 days touring the cities and villages of China and cruising the Yangtze River will take you to six Unesco World Heritage sites and on other fascinating excursions. Accommodation is in five-star hotels and the cruise is aboard the Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer. This Beijing to Hong Kong tour's highlights include a visit to Beijing's Temple of Heaven, where you can take part in a tai chi class, an excursion to Chengdu's Panda Breeding Research Base and a traditional dumpling banquet in Xi'an. This trip is priced from $9199pp, including most meals, internal flights, a bullet train ride and 25 excursions.



Contact: your own travel agent or Uniworld, 0800 484 333 or uniworld.com



Mexico on a grand scale

A 12-day Mexico Grande trip promises to deliver the best of Mexico — from sun-soaked Puerto Vallarta and Cancun to the jungles of the Yucatan, the World Heritage site of Chichen Itza to the metropolis of Mexico City. Activities include water sports, visiting cultural sites and sampling unbelievable food. Eleven nights' accommodation, many meals, all transport during the tour and the services of an expert trip manager, driver and local guides are part of itineraries for 2020 priced from $2889pp — if you book by June 19 this year. These small group tours are designed for 18 to 35-year-olds.



Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com



As good as Abba

Muriel's Wedding is one of the most loved Australian films — and now it's coming to the stage as a musical. Find your airfares to Brisbane and pay from $329pp for two nights' accommodation at Ibis Brisbane and a show ticket to Muriel's Wedding at Lyric Theatre, QPAC. The musical's season opens on September 19 and the tickets in this package are for Premium Wednesday Matinee performances. There are options to upgrade or to extend your stay. Book by October 18.

Travel between September 21 and 27 or September 19 and 29.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 1321 or helloworld.co.nz



Reach the peak in Raro

Challenge yourself to a climb up Te Rua Manga, also known as The Needle. The 413m high rock formation protrudes from the top of one of the largest hills in Rarotonga.

The panoramic views of surrounding islands make the climb worthwhile. A five-night holiday in Rarotonga, including return airfares, daily buffet breakfasts and airport transfers, is priced from $1059pp from Auckland or from $1415pp for travel from Wellington or Christchurch. Book by May 13. Travel from October 5 to December 3.



Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz